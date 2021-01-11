EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Two major projects extended and an additional contract.

Vienna - Two major operations projects in the tolling segment have been extended at similar conditions:

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) requested an extension of the contract by 12 months, i.e., until December 2021. The revenues per months will be at around EUR 3.7 million.

The current contract to support the operation of the nation-wide electronic toll system in Poland is scheduled to expire in the first week of February. Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded a further extension of the contract by five months, e.g., until early July 2021. The revenues per month will be stable at around EUR 2.4 million.

In Poland, Kapsch TrafficCom has also been awarded the provision of direct distribution services with regard to the new satellite-based toll system (Global Navigation Satellite Systems, GNSS). This system is still to be built and implemented. Then, Kapsch TrafficCom will be in charge of the implementation and provision of customer services. They include the registration and activation of truck's external location system units or truck drivers' smartphones in the system as well as the distribution of on-board units. Kapsch TrafficCom will also increase the number of distribution points. The project start is aligned with the start of the new toll system. The contract has a term of 24 months with a total volume of up to about EUR 30 million.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol:

KTCG). In its 2019/20 financial year, around 5,100 employees generated revenues of EUR 731 million.

