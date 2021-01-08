EANS-Voting Rights: Österreichische Post AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Glasgow, 5.1.2021 Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.1.2021
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 0,00 % | 5,22 % | 5,22 % | 67 552 638 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000APOST4_|______________0|______________0|_________0,00_%|__________0,00_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________0_______________|_____________0,00_%_____________|
____________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |Right of | | | | | |recall over | | | | | |securities |at any time |at any time | 3 525 310| 5,22 %| |lending | | | | | |agreements__|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|______3_525_310|_________5,22_%|
______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |Equity_Swap|04.07.2022__|at_any_time|____Cash_____|________4_127|_______0,01_%| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|________4_127|_______0,01_%|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |Morgan | | | | | |__________|Stanley______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | |Stanley | | | | | | 2 |Capital | 1 | | | | | |Management, | | | | | |__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | |Stanley | | | | | | 3 |Domestic | 2 | | | | | |Holdings, | | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 4 |Stanley & Co.| 3 | 0,00 %| 2,16 %| 2,16 %| |__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Prime Dealer | | | | | | 5 |Services | 4 | 0,00 %| 0,07 %| 0,07 %| |__________|Corp.________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 6 |Stanley | 1 | | | | | |International| | | | | |__________|Holdings_Inc.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 7 |Stanley | 6 | | | | | |International| | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 8 |Stanley | 7 | | | | | |Investments | | | | | |__________|(UK)_________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 9 |Stanley & Co.| 8 | 0,00 %| 2,99 %| 2,99 %| | |International| | | | | |__________|plc__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Notification is triggered due to the non-application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Article 130(4) of the Stock Exchange Act following the UK leaving the EU
Glasgow am 5.1.2021
issuer: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0)57767-0
mail: investor@post.at
WWW: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
