EANS-Voting Rights: FACC AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

_______________________________________________________________ |1._Issuer:_FACC_AG_____________________________________________| |2._Reason_for_the_notification:_Other__________________________| |3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Amundi S.A. | |City: Paris | |Country:_France________________________________________________| |4. Name of shareholder(s): Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.; | |Amundi_Austria_GmbH;_Amundi_Deutschland_GmbH___________________| |5._Date_on_which_the_threshold_was_crossed_or_reached:_1.1.2021|

______________________________________________________________________________ |6._Total_positions____________________________________________________________| | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total number of | | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|voting rights of| | |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + | issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)_________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on | | | | | |which threshold|4,15 % | 0,00 % | 4,15 % |45 790 000 | |was crossed / | | | | | |reached________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |Number_of_voting_rights______|%_of_voting_rights_________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133| |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|2018)________|______2018)______|2018)____________| |AT00000FACC2|1_899_878______|_____________|4,15_%___________|_________________| |SUBTOTAL_A__|__________1_899_878__________|______________4,15_%_______________|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG_2018_______________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | |Type of |Expiration Date| Exercise Period | be acquired if |% of voting| |instrument| | |the instrument is|rights | |__________|_______________|_________________|____exercised____|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| |__________________________|__SUBTOTAL_B.1___|_________________|___________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG_2018_____________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |______________________________|SUBTOTAL_B.2___|_____________|___________|

____________________________________________________________________________ |8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation: | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any | |natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s)| |holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. | |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate | |controlling_natural_person_or_legal_entity:_________________________________| | | | | |Financial/ | | | | |Directly |Shares held |other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled|directly (%) |instruments |(%) | | | |by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|__________|_____________|(%)__________|_____________| |____1_____|Amundi_S.A._|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Amundi Asset| | | | | | 2 |Management | 1 | 2,91 %| | 2,91 %| |__________|S.A.S.______|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Amundi | | | | | | 3 |Austria | 2 | 0,97 %| | 0,97 %| |__________|GmbH________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Amundi | | | | | | 4 |Deutschland | 2 | 0,27 %| | 0,27 %| |__________|GmbH________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

________________________________________________________________________ |9. In case of proxy voting | |Date of general meeting: - | |Voting_rights_after_general_meeting:_-_is_equivalent_to_-_voting_rights.|

______________________________________________________________________________ |10. Sonstige Kommentare: | |Ad 2.) This notification is necessary due to the aggregation of voting rights | |held by Amundi Austria GmbH with the voting rights held by Amundi S.A. and its| |other (aggregated) subsidiaries pursuant to Sec. 134 Para 2 Stock Exchange Act| |(BörseG) as of 1st January, 2021. This aggregation of Amundi Austria GmbH has | |been notified to the FMA by mail on 23rd December 2020. | | | |Ad 8.) An organization chart of Amundi Group is available on request as it | |cannot_be_attached_to_this_notification.______________________________________|

