EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on December 22, 2020:

Person subject to notification obligation: Wolfgang Leitner

Name of shareholder: Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH

Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of December 22, 2020

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 31.50 % | 2.14 % | 33.63 % | 104,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 31.50 % | | 31.50 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|_________0.01_%|_________31.49_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|____________31.50_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | | instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |____________|____________|__________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |Call-Option | |Any time | | | | |mit |n.a. |until | Cash | 2,222,658| 2.14 %| |Barausgleich|____________|4.10.2021_|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____________|____________|__________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|____2,222,658|_______2.14_%|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|Wolfgang_Leitner_______|__________|____0.01_%|___________|____0.01_%| | |Cerberus | | | | | | 2 |Vermögensverwaltungs | 1 | 0.77 %| | 0.77 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__3___|Custos_Privatstiftung__|____1_____|__________|___________|__________| | |Custos | | | | | | 4 |Vermögensverwaltungs | 3 | 25.00 %| 2.14 %| 27.14 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Salapo | | | | | | 5 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs| 3 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 6 |Certus Beteiligungs- | 5 | 5.72 %| | 5.72 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

Other comments:

Manile Privatstiftung transferred 100 per cent of its shares in Salapo Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh, through which it indirectly holds 5.72% of the shares in ANDRITZ AG via its 100% interest in Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH, to Custos Privatstiftung on December 22, 2020. Thus, Manile Privatstiftung has surrendered its indirect shareholding in ANDRITZ AG. Up to now, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH's shareholding in ANDRITZ AG was assigned to Custos Privatstiftung and Dr. Wolfgang Leitner via the participation right issued by Salapo Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, hence there is no change in the shareholding attributed to Custos Privatstiftung and Dr. Wolfgang Leitner. Due to the change of the company, the name of the former "SASR 58 GmbH" is now "Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH".

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

ISIN: AT0000730007

