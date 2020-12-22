EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Ryan Lee (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package

date: 22.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0 1567

total volume: 1567

total price: 0

average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

