EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein – Vermögensverwaltung – Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 21.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.90 549

19.90 1232

19.90 1085

19.90 1032

19.90 552

19.82 150

19.84 58

19.86 33

19.88 104

19.88 1337

19.90 250

19.92 104

19.92 1464

19.80 11

19.80 774

19.86 107

19.86 482

19.86 1345

19.88 3281

19.88 1000

19.84 1000

19.80 1000

19.68 500

19.68 500

19.64 300

19.64 64

19.78 136

19.74 148

19.74 357

19.74 69

19.74 426

19.70 1000

19.66 383

19.66 617

19.60 10

19.60 10

19.60 200

19.60 260

19.60 520

19.56 119

19.56 23

19.56 858

19.52 1000

19.48 53

19.48 612

19.48 335

19.44 686

19.44 314

19.40 1000

19.40 667

19.52 60

19.52 16

19.52 257

19.72 5

19.72 101

19.74 99

19.74 1795

19.70 500

19.70 476

19.70 24

19.66 774

19.72 226

19.70 521

19.70 430

19.70 2

19.70 47

19.80 56

19.80 24

19.80 2

19.82 150

19.82 3

19.82 73

19.82 106

19.82 63

19.84 107

19.84 426

19.84 111

19.86 150

19.86 101

19.86 107

19.86 2021

19.78 50

19.82 189

19.82 1

19.84 33

19.86 150

19.86 107

19.86 100

19.88 104

19.88 2051

19.88 265

19.90 284

19.90 308

19.90 308

19.90 100

total volume: 41000

total price: 810485.24

average price: 19.76793268292680

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: ATX, VÖNIX, WBI

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

