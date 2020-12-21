Global Retailer group OYSHO and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS design a collection together

Tordera, Spain/Wollerau,Switzerland (OTS) - OYSHO, part of one of the largest retail groups in the world and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC launched an exclusive ski underwear collection, OYSHO by X-BIONIC.

Once again the Swiss think-tank, recent innovation award winner of the "Future made in Switzerland", is revolutionising the sports industry with another global partnership. Expanding their footprint on the sports apparel market and branching into the fashion industry.

True to its style, X-BIONIC & X-SOCKS once again affirm that fashion follows function. The new collection composed of ski underwear and skisocks feature the patented technologies that have made the Swiss brand, the number 1 technological sports textile company in the world and the most innovative brand for 12 years in a row.

"By integrating our award winning, patented technologies into this collection for OYSHO, the OYSHO by X-BIONIC ski collection, we allow their customers to feel comfortable and to enjoy their winter sports regardless of the climate conditions. A feeling, unlike anything they have experienced before." said Professor Dr. Bodo Lambertz, Founder of X-BIONIC.

This exclusive, limited-edition collection for OYSHO is only available at OYSHO.COM and at some of the most exclusive flag ship stores of the Spanish group distributed worldwide.

X-BIONIC:

Our scientifically proven thermoregulation technology optimizes body core temperature allowing athletes to perform at their absolute best. With over 800 international patent registrations, over 600 awards and more than 1210 medals in international championships including olympics, X-BIONIC is the leader in technical sportswear and has been named the "Most Innovative Brand" twelve years in a row.

