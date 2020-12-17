EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: DI Rainer Zellner (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chairman of the supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 11.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
155,80 96
156,00 159
158,60 92
158,80 59
159,00 1085
159,20 206
159,40 804
total volume: 2501
total price: 158,81
average price: 158,81
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/33715/aom