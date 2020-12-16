Alle
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

Tianjin, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.


Contact: Yan Zheng
Tel: 0086-18622969907
E-mail: yanzheng611@126.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | PRN0023

