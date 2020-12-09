EANS-Voting Rights: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020 Overview
1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: FMR LLC
City: Wilmington
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.12.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4.00 % | 0.00 % | 4.00 % | 20 573 434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 3.68 % | 0.31 % | 3.99 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000785555_|_______________|________823_123|_______________|__________4.00_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________823_123____________|_____________4.00_%_____________|
______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|
_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|FMR_LLC_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 2 |Management &| 1 | 3.88 %| 0.00 %| 3.88 %| | |Research | | | | | |__________|Company_LLC_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |FIAM | 1 | | | | |__________|Holdings_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____4_____|FIAM_LLC____|_____3_____|_______0.12_%|_______0.00_%|_______0.12_%|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Other Comments:
The shares and voting rights in the disclosure are directly owned by funds managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned in Section 8. Chain of Control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in Section 8 have been granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them.
Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX PRIME, WBI, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom
