EANS-Voting Rights: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020 Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: FMR LLC

City: Wilmington

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.12.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4.00 % | 0.00 % | 4.00 % | 20 573 434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 3.68 % | 0.31 % | 3.99 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000785555_|_______________|________823_123|_______________|__________4.00_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________823_123____________|_____________4.00_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|FMR_LLC_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 2 |Management &| 1 | 3.88 %| 0.00 %| 3.88 %| | |Research | | | | | |__________|Company_LLC_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |FIAM | 1 | | | | |__________|Holdings_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____4_____|FIAM_LLC____|_____3_____|_______0.12_%|_______0.00_%|_______0.12_%|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other Comments:

The shares and voting rights in the disclosure are directly owned by funds managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned in Section 8. Chain of Control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in Section 8 have been granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them.

Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: ATX PRIME, WBI, ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com