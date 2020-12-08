Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - - ESSENCE-2 is the second registration trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as agreed with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

- Designed to replicate efficacy demonstrated in previous phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial

- Topline data expected in 2nd half 2021

Novaliq, a pharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced that it has initiated the randomization of patients in its phase 3 clinical trial ESSENCE-2 that is designed to replicate efficacy results of the previous phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial.

"The initiation of this second registrational trial represents a key milestone for both CyclASol® and our company," says Sonja Krösser, PhD, Vice President Clinical Development at Novaliq. "Our program has been agreed upon by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If ESSENCE-2 is successful, we will have sufficient clinical evidence to support a New Drug Application for CyclASol® for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in 2022."

CyclASol® is a topical anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating ophthalmic solution, containing 0.1% cyclosporine A in EyeSol®, developed for the treatment of dry eye disease. The unique water-free formulation has led to a differentiated therapeutic profile with an early onset of efficacy and improved tolerability for patients with dry eye disease. The previous phase 2/3 clinical trial ESSENCE-1 demonstrated statistically significant improvements with CyclASol® in both sign and symptom endpoints as compared to its vehicle after 4 weeks. Additionally, the trial demonstrated that reading speed improves with corneal staining reduction. Safety and tolerability in the trial were excellent. [1]