Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial
ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment
of Dry Eye Disease
Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - - ESSENCE-2 is the second registration trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as agreed with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Designed to replicate efficacy demonstrated in previous phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial
- Topline data expected in 2nd half 2021
Novaliq, a pharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced that it has initiated the randomization of patients in its phase 3 clinical trial ESSENCE-2 that is designed to replicate efficacy results of the previous phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial.
"The initiation of this second registrational trial represents a key milestone for both CyclASol® and our company," says Sonja Krösser, PhD, Vice President Clinical Development at Novaliq. "Our program has been agreed upon by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If ESSENCE-2 is successful, we will have sufficient clinical evidence to support a New Drug Application for CyclASol® for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in 2022."
Sources:
