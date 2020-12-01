EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 30.11.2020; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.64 48

19.64 330

19.64 400

19.64 200

19.64 22

19.66 1

19.66 305

19.68 265

19.68 105

19.70 105

19.70 190

19.70 1229

19.62 500

19.62 200

19.62 300

19.62 191

19.62 298

19.62 11

19.62 200

19.64 200

19.64 200

19.64 600

19.90 188

19.90 40

19.90 22

19.90 14

19.90 236

19.90 54

19.90 54

19.90 142

19.90 457

19.90 43

19.90 457

19.90 43

19.90 83

19.90 74

19.90 93

19.98 152

19.98 800

19.98 1072

19.98 3762

19.98 3716

19.98 2598

total volume: 20000

total price: 397512.36

average price: 19.87561800000000

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com