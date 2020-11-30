EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 27.11.2020; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.50 109

19.50 480

19.50 411

19.46 19

19.46 226

19.46 200

19.46 200

19.46 200

19.46 155

19.42 50

19.42 235

19.46 128

19.46 224

19.46 227

19.50 136

19.50 302

19.50 418

19.50 182

19.50 98

19.50 236

19.50 764

19.46 910

19.46 90

19.42 51

19.42 19

19.42 309

19.42 370

19.42 41

19.42 50

19.42 101

19.42 59

19.44 161

19.44 187

19.44 170

19.44 64

19.44 418

19.44 100

19.44 159

19.44 106

19.44 290

19.46 102

19.46 243

19.44 222

19.44 226

19.44 215

19.44 310

19.44 27

19.40 22

19.40 218

19.40 245

19.40 233

19.40 228

19.40 54

19.40 68

19.40 268

19.40 237

19.40 291

19.40 136

19.40 466

19.40 54

19.40 342

19.40 266

19.40 272

19.36 355

19.42 252

19.42 90

19.42 196

19.42 110

19.42 97

19.42 119

19.42 238

19.42 215

19.42 225

19.42 219

19.42 226

19.42 258

19.44 19

19.44 215

19.44 216

19.44 240

19.44 248

19.44 62

19.44 223

19.44 222

19.44 264

19.44 217

19.44 74

19.42 157

19.42 299

19.42 290

19.42 82

19.42 123

19.42 49

19.40 160

19.40 231

19.40 314

19.40 295

19.50 338

19.50 3

19.50 94

19.50 428

19.50 137

19.48 229

19.48 6

19.48 6

19.60 87

19.60 453

19.60 241

19.62 110

19.62 1051

19.62 1314

19.64 112

19.64 701

19.64 2031

19.50 345

19.50 31

19.50 27

19.50 27

19.50 2

19.50 2

19.50 3

19.64 116

19.64 1000

19.64 884

19.64 68

19.64 101

19.64 53

total volume: 30000

total price: 584831.16

average price: 19.49437200000000

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com