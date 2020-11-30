Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://kapsch.net/ktc/ir/Download-Center/download/Quarterly-reports/2020-21/KTC
_IR_Report_FY21-H1.pdf?lang=en-US

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

