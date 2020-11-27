EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA’s sugar beet processing in Austria continues at two sites in 2021

27.11.2020

Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today approved the continuation of Austrian sugar beet processing operations in 2021 at two sites, Tulln and Leopoldsdorf, both located in Lower Austria. This is commercially viable due to the contracted sugar beet growing area of around 38,200 hectares for the 2021 season.

