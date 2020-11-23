EANS-Voting Rights: Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification:

* Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s):

Impax Asset Management Limited

Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.11.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4,02 % | 0,00 % | 4,02 % | 26 550 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000644505_|________936_189|________130_958|_________3,53_%|__________0,49_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_067_147___________|_____________4,02_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled by|directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | No. | |held directly| | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | |Impax Asset| | | | | | 1 |Management | | | | | |__________|Group_plc__|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Impax Asset| | | | | | 2 |Management | 1 | 2,28 %| | 2,28 %| |__________|Limited____|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Impax Asset| | | | | | 3 |Management | 1 | 1,24 %| | 1,24 %| | |(AIFM) | | | | | |__________|Limited____|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

10. Other comments: N.B. Impax Asset Management Group plc is the parent entity of Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited and does not control any of the shares. Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited are investment managers with delegated voting rights on behalf of managed portfolios. In reference to section 8 above, the percentages detailed and underlying shares are managed by Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited on behalf of underlying clients whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment managers.

Receipt of participation notification on 23.11.2020

end of announcement euro adhoc

