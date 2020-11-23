EANS-DD: ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Sabine Radesey (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: ams AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
description of the financial instrument: Shares ams AG
type: disposition
date: 20.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: SIX Swiss Exchange
currency: Swiss Franc
price volume
21.50 184
total volume: 184 shares
total price: CHF 3,956
average price: CHF 21.50
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Stock options: exercise & sell
Strike price 0.68 per option
