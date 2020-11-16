EANS-News: Strabag awarded railway construction contract in Slovakia

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Modernisation of major Slovak railway junction

Contract value of € 323 million (STRABAG’s share: 28 %)

Financing through EU Structural Funds

Company Information

Vienna/Bratislava - STRABAG s.r.o., the Slovak subsidiary of publicly listed European-based construction group STRABAG SE, along with consortium partners EUROVIA CS a.s., Subterra a.s. and AZD Praha s.r.o., was awarded the contract to build the new Zilina-Teplicka railway station and to modernise the infrastructure of one of the most important Slovak railway junctions for a total of around EUR 323 million. The project is financed through EU structural funds, STRABAG's share amounts to 28 %. Work over the total length of 16.3 km is expected to last 48 months.

The contract allows STRABAG to further expand its strong position in railway construction in Eastern Europe. Other projects in the region include the modernisation of two sections of the Czech railway network with lengths of 11 km and 12 km, respectively. "With our comprehensive expertise in railway construction, we can make a significant contribution to establishing railway travel as a faster and more attractive option for passenger and freight service in the long term," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

Speeds of up to 160 km/h possible

The construction project covers five sections of the line and includes:

four stations with barrier-free platform access

three branch lines

four line and two station signalling control systems

200 secured switching points

35 bridge structures

50,144 m of track and track structure

509,830 m3 of track foundation earthworks

52,534 m2 of noise barriers

new signalling and communication technology

The comprehensive technical modernisations will help to increase safety on the line while enabling trains to reach a maximum speed of up to 160 km/h.

The Zilina railway junction in northern Slovakia near the borders with the Czech Republic and Poland is part of the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T) and belongs to Pan-European Transport Corridor V, covering 3,270 km of rail and 2,850 km of road leading from Venice through Koper, Ljubljana, Budapest and Uzhhorod to Lviv, with a branch line from Bratislava to Uzhhorod via Zilina. The current section of the line connects with two previously modernised railway lines (Puchov-Zilina and Zilina-Krasno nad Kysucou).

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10612473/1/STRABAG_Eisenbahnknoten_Zilina_Nov20_e.pdf

issuer: STRABAG SE

Donau-City-Straße 9

A-1220 Wien

phone: +43 1 22422 -0

FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177

mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com

WWW: www.strabag.com

ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9

indexes: SATX, WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

STRABAG SE

Marianne Jakl

Interim Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 1 22422-1174

marianne.jakl@strabag.com