EANS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Results for the first three quarters of 2020

Quarterly Report

Vienna

Continuous business development

Sales close to the previous year's level

Earnings below previous year due to market and structural one-off effects

Resilience through concentration on system-relevant packaging products

Strategic focus: cost optimization and growth

The Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to carry on the overall continuous business development in 2020 with solid volume and cash flow development in the 3rd quarter. The focus on system-relevant products, cartonboard and cartonboard packaging for consumer staples, shows a certain resilience despite challenging conditions. A sharp rise in orders at the start of the pandemic at the beginning of the 2nd quarter was followed by largely normalized demand over the course of the year.

While sales in the first three quarters almost reached again the previous year's level, the earnings figures are, as expected, below those of the previous year, due to one-off effects resulting mainly from necessary market and structural adjustments. As of the end of September 2020, these impact the operating result with accumulated EUR 57.5 million, a large part of which is attributable to depreciation and amortization of non-current assets.

In the cartonboard division, especially favorable raw material costs as well as a consistent pricing policy contributed to a positive development in the on-going business. The packaging division proved to be robust, mainly due to the overall good volume development.

Cost optimization and deeper market penetration are the focus of the MM Group with the aim of sustainably combining growth and profitability in a highly competitive market environment. The related investment, innovation and acquisition activities will be intensified.

As already indicated, the annual result is expected to be lower than in the previous year due to one-off effects.

Group Key indicators - IFRS

Consolidated, in millions of EUR 1-3Q/2020 1-3Q/2019 +/-

Sales 1,903.5 1,924.3 -1.1 %

EBITDA 307.1 297.2 +3.3 %

Operating Profit 169.3 195.6 -13.4 %

Operating margin (in %) 8.9 % 10.2 % -127 bp

Profit before tax 160.6 194.2 -17.3 %

Profit for the period 116.3 146.3 -20.5 %

Earnings per share (in EUR) 5.78 7.29

At EUR 1,903.5 million, the Group's consolidated sales almost reached again the previous year's level (1-3Q 2019: EUR 1,924.3 million).

The operating profit of EUR 169.3 million was 13.4 % or EUR 26.3 million below last year's figure (1-3Q 2019: EUR 195.6 million). This includes one-off expenses of EUR 57.5 million from necessary market and structural adjustments as well as the termination agreement with the former CEO. Thereof, EUR 38.5 million is attributable to the cartonboard division and EUR 19.0 million to the packaging division. As a result, depreciation and amortization increased from EUR 101.6 million to EUR 137.8 million.

The Group's operating margin amounted to 8.9 % (1-3Q 2019: 10.2 %).

Financial income of EUR 1.0 million (1-3Q 2019: EUR 1.0 million) contrasted with financial expenses of EUR -5.4 million (1-3Q 2019: EUR -6.3 million). The "Other financial result - net" accounted for EUR -4.2 million (1-3Q 2019: EUR 3.9 million), mainly due to changes in the foreign currency result.

Profit before tax was thus EUR 160.6 million, compared to EUR 194.2 million in the previous year. Income tax expense amounted to EUR 44.3 million (1-3Q 2019:

EUR 47.9 million), resulting in an effective Group tax rate of 27.6 % (1-3Q 2019: 24.7 %).

Profit for the period hence declined from EUR 146.3 million to EUR 116.3 million.

DEVELOPMENT IN THE 3rd QUARTER

Due to a well-stocked supply chain, order intake at MM Karton has weakened as expected during the course of the 3rd quarter. At 95 %, the capacity utilization of the cartonboard division was below the level of the previous quarter and previous year (2Q 2020: 99 %; 3Q 2019: 98 %), however, mainly resulting from a planned rebuilt at the German Gernsbach mill. In contrast, MM Packaging's order situation remained overall stable, with growth in consumer staples (fast-moving consumer goods) being offset by lower volumes in high-value markets such as duty-free, premium and cosmetics.

Consolidated sales of EUR 637.0 million were slightly above the preceding quarter, however, below the previous year's figure (2Q 2020: EUR 619.9 million; 3Q 2019: EUR 648.8 million). Operating profit reached EUR 46.8 million (2Q 2020:

EUR 57.9 million; 3Q 2019: EUR 71.6 million) and was affected by one-off expenses of EUR 28.0 million. Thereof, EUR 21.0 million is attributable to the cartonboard division due to decommissioning of the board machine in Hirschwang, Austria, and about EUR 7.0 million to the packaging division owing to structural adjustment measures. The Group's operating margin thus amounted to 7.3 % (2Q 2020: 9.3 %; 3Q 2019: 11.0 %). The profit for the period was at EUR 31.4 million (2Q 2020: EUR 39.8 million; 3Q 2019: EUR 54.0 million).

The cartonboard division achieved an operating margin of 3.5 % (2Q 2020: 9.6 %; 3Q 2019: 11.0 %). The operating margin of the packaging division was 9.3 % (2Q 2020: 8.4 %; 3Q 2019: 10.3 %).

OUTLOOK

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated sharp economic downturn on our business and supply chain still remain difficult to assess. However, due to the focus of our business activities on system-relevant packaging products for consumer staples, a certain resilience should continue to prevail. The current development of the order backlog at normal levels signals continuity but also short-term visibility. For the strategic raw material recovered paper, increasing price volatility is anticipated due to the corona situation.

The annual result continues to be expected below the previous year due to one-off effects.

The focus on optimizing cost structures and increasing market penetration will be consistently continued. Related investment, innovation and acquisition activities will be intensified.

Please find the detailed Press Release and the Report for the first three quarters of 2020 as well as the CEO Audio-Webcast on our website:

www.mayr-melnhof.com.

