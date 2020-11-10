EANS-Voting Rights: Oberbank AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: Oberbank AG; Untere Donaulände 28; 4020 Linz

2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: UniCredit S.p.A

City: Milano

Country: Italy

4. Name of shareholder(s): UniCredit Bank Austria AG

CABO Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.11.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 27,17 % | 0,00 % | 27,17 % | 35 307 300 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 27,29 % | | 27,29 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000625108_|_______________|______9_594_407|_______________|_________27,17_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________9_594_407___________|____________27,17_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|UniCredit_S.p.A_________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |UniCredit Bank Austria | 1 | 3,41 %| | 3,41 %| |______|AG______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__3___|CABET-Holding-GmbH______|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| | |CABO | | | | | | 4 |Beteiligungsgesellschaft| 3 | 23,76 %| | 23,76 %| |______|m.b.H.__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The reason for the notification according to §§130/133 Stock Exchange Act is a change in votings rights as a result of the conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares of Oberbank AG, which will result in a marginal change of voting rights share of CABO Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. in Oberbank AG below the threshold of 25%. This proportion of voting rights of CABO Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H.will decrease from 25,97% to 23,76%. Further the proportion of voting rights of UniCredit Bank Austria-Group decreases from 27,29% to 27,17% as a result of this conversion.

Note: in the present case it is not a share transfer but a share conversion only.

