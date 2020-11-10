EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Barkley hydropower plant, United States

Graz - November 10, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nashville District for rehabilitation of the turbines and generators at Barkley hydroelectric power plant (186 MW), located on the Cumberland River in Western Kentucky near the town of Grand Rivers. Once fully commissioned, power generation is estimated to be approximately 150 GWh per year. The order value is approximately 65 million euros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in September 2023.

The scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacity of 46.5 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. The contract will be executed by ANDRITZ's USA subsidiary in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated its position as a leading player in the United States' hydropower market.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

