EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Semperit further increases forecast for annual result of 2020

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast

06.11.2020

Vienna - Austria, 6 November 2020 - Semperit AG Holding published an Ad hoc release on 25 September of this year announcing an outlook with earnings significantly above the previous year's figures and the previous forecast. The outlook has now to be increased once again.

The CoViD pandemic continues to accelerate and has an even more positive impact on demand and prices of medical products for the rest of the year than expected in September. Against this background and on the condition of the uninterrupted availability of raw materials, it can be assumed based on current figures that the Semperit Group's EBITDA for the full year will amount to EUR 200.0 to 225.0 million, thus exceeding the previous year's value (2019: EUR 67.8 million) even more clearly than assumed in September (previous forecast: EUR 165.0 to 200.0 million). Accordingly, EBIT of the Semperit Group for the full year 2020 will be between EUR 230.0 and 255.0 million (EBIT forecast in September 2020: EUR 195.0 to 230.0 million; EBIT 2019: EUR -16.5 million).

In addition, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding intends now to repay the hybrid capital provided by the core shareholder B & C Holding Österreich GmbH within the next six months.

