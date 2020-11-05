EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Mark Garrett and Agnes Elizabeth Peier Garrett (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chairman of the supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000743059
description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: acquisition
date: 03.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
21.52 6,478
total volume: 6,478
total price: 139,423.90
average price: 21.52
ISIN: AT0000743059
description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: acquisition
date: 03.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: CHIX
currency: Euro
price volume
21.49 4,895
total volume: 4,895
total price: 105,205.96
average price: 21.49
ISIN: AT0000743059
description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: acquisition
date: 03.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: TRQX
currency: Euro
price volume
21.48 327
total volume: 327
total price: 7,027.16
average price: 21.48
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: The purchases were made for a joint securities account of two persons subject to reporting requirements: Mark Garrett (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft) and Agnes Elizabeth Peier Garrett (person closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com