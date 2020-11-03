EANS-News: Wienerberger’s portfolio becomes smarter with the acquisition of digital solutions provider Inter Act

Vienna - 03 November 2020

Important step in the ESG Strategy to fight against climate change

Acquisition of Inter Act upgrades and extends Wienerberger's smart solutions portfolio and will spark further growth in the digitalization of water and energy management systems

Web and cloud-based services and solutions will help predict, mitigate and learn from events ultimately improving the standard of living, protecting communities and our environment.

With the acquisition of Inter Act B.V., a Netherlands based company that develops and provides web and cloud-based technologies, the Wienerberger Group is adding important value to its product portfolio with cutting edge digital services. As a trusted partner in water and energy management, Wienerberger's business unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions will be able to offer complete smart solutions enabling clients to monitor, predict, remotely control, and learn from generated as well as big data. This represents a further step in the execution of Wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy with a clear focus on sustainable solutions.

Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Developing and bringing smart solutions to our markets is an integral part of our strategy. Wienerberger Piping Solutions already offers all the hardware, the piping and accessories, necessary in water and waste-water infrastructure. Together with Inter Act, we can turn these infrastructure networks into intelligent, orchestrated systems, city-wide water management solutions, that are centrally managed and monitored. In other words, we will be offering what waterworks need to make our cities truly smart."

Inter Act offers its broad clientele web and cloud-based end-to-end solutions built on two decades of know-how and experience. Its products' main application areas, smart city & environment and water management perfectly overlap with those of Wienerberger. The acquisition of Inter Act marks another important step for Wienerberger to achieve sustainable and value-creating growth. Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leading position as a provider of innovative and digital systems for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure and the achievement of ambitious sustainability targets in alignment with the EU Green Deal. A key pillar of the strategy is the transformation of Wienerberger Piping Solutions into a full system solutions provider for water and energy management. Within its ESG strategy Wienerberger is fully committed to fight with its water solutions against the negative effects of climate change that causes more unpredictable weather conditions leadings to water scarcity and flooding at the same time.

"Together with Inter Act we can make an outstanding contribution to the responsible use of water - one of our most important resources. The information coming from market leading infrastructure systems equipped with sensors and enhanced with deep learning algorithms will enable municipalities to predict events, help to avoid floods and subsequent damage, and support utility companies optimize their water management network sustainably", concludes Heimo Scheuch.

Utilizing Wienerberger's leading position in water management will ensure a rapid integration of Inter Act into the Wienerberger Piping Solutions Business Unit, leveraging synergies in joint systems and solutions development as well as stimulating further growth via Wienerberger's strong distribution channels.

The acquisition of Inter Act B.V. is part of the company's value-creating growth strategy, meets its investment criteria and contributes immediately to Wienerberger's net profit. It has been agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Watch the video of a smart water management solution of Inter Act on our website

[https://www.wienerberger.com/en/press/press-releases/20201103-wienerbergers-acquisition-inter-act.html].

Wienerberger Piping Solutions (WPS) Wienerberger Piping Solutions (WPS) ranks amongst the leading European suppliers of innovative solutions in the pipe industry. In this business Wienerberger is rapidly transforming from a product to a system supplier to the building industry. Smart solutions for water and energy management also make it a strategic partner for its infrastructure customers. WPS is focusing on the development of a high-quality product portfolio and full system solutions. This move, coupled with an orientation to service excellence, is a strong platform for further growth, which will be augmented by selective regional acquisitions. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:/ / wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

