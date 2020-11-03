EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S continues growth course – 10% increase in revenue and EBITDA

Leoben - 3 November 2020

15% with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 22% AT&S has managed one of the most severe economic crises since the Second World War excellently so far and recorded a 10% increase in both revenue and EBITDA. The diversified business model, which is additionally strengthened by the capacity expansion for IC substrates and the establishment of the module business, is currently robust in terms of profitability. "AT&S is on track. Although the current pandemic weighs on demand in some areas and has a significant impact on the target markets, we were able to continue our growth course. The automotive market, which was hit particularly hard, is fortunately showing signs of bottoming out from our perspective. Progressing digitalisation thanks to increasing data traffic, the Internet of Things and increased connectivity are currently massively raising the requirements for digital infrastructure and its end devices. Based on the positive development in the first half, we are optimistic for the remaining months of the financial year. However, our business development depends on the further course of the coronavirus pandemic, the extent of the stimulus packages offered and geopolitical factors," CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer comments on the first six months. AT&S increased consolidated revenue to EUR 537.8 million (PY: EUR 490.3 million) in the first half of the financial year. The successful start-up of the increased production capacity in Chongqing I, which serves the growing demand for ABF substrates, made a significant contribution to revenue growth. The broader customer and application portfolio in the Mobile Devices segment had a positive effect and compensated for revenue shifts due to delays in the launch of new products. In the AIM business unit, the Industrial segment recorded an increase in revenue. The Automotive segment was confronted with lower demand in the first half-year, but recently showed sequential improvement. Although the Medical segment recorded robust demand, a change in product mix caused revenue to decline. EBITDA rose from EUR 101.1 million to EUR 111.2 million. This increase in earnings are primarily attributable to higher consolidated revenue, taking into account that investments in research and development were intensified in order to prepare for future technology generations and to pursue the modularisation strategy. These expenditures make the company future-proof and increase the earnings potential significantly in the medium term. The EBITDA margin, at 20.7%, was at the prior-year level of 20.6%. EBIT improved from EUR 29.4 million to EUR 32.8 million. The EBIT margin was 6.1% (previous year: 6.0%). Finance cost - net declined from EUR 2.8 million to EUR -13.0 million due to a lower interest result and negative currency effects. Despite the significantly higher operating result and above all due to the negative finance costs - net, profit for the period decreased from EUR 19.5 million to EUR 14.7 million. The financial position was solid at the reporting date. Total assets rose by 9.0% to EUR 2.0 billion due to additions to assets and technology upgrades compared with the balance sheet date. Equity decreased by -3.9% to EUR 730.4 million due to negative exchange rate effects. Based on this decline in equity and the increase in total assets, the equity ratio, at 36.2%, was lower than at 31 March 2020. Net debt rose by 54.0% from EUR 246.7 million to EUR 380.0 million due to the increase in investment activities. Cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 348.5 million. In addition, AT&S has financial assets of EUR 177.7 million and unused credit lines of EUR 425.5 million to finance the future investment programme and short-term repayments. ~ Key figures Unit H1 2019/20 H1 2020/21 Change in% Revenue EUR million 490.3 537.8 9.7% EBITDA EUR million 101.1 111.2 10.0% EBITDA margin % 20.6% 20.7% - EBIT (operating EUR million 29.4 32.8 11.8% result) EBIT margin % 6.0% 6.1% - Profit/loss EUR million 19.5 14.7 -25.0% for the period ROCE % 3.4% 5.2% - Net CAPEX EUR million 92.0 195.7 >100% Cash flow from operating EUR million 62.2 83.6 34.4% activities Net debt EUR million 246.7 *) 380.0 **) 54.0% Earnings per EUR 0.40 0.27 -31.7% share Number of - 10,126 10,855 7.2% employees1)

*) As of 31.03.2020 **) As of 30.09.2020

Outlook 2020/21

Thanks to its strategic orientation, AT&S considers itself in a good position to manage the current crisis successfully and to continue to positively participate in the intact trends in the market.

The current expectations of the market development for the coming months of the current financial year are as follows:

According to current forecasts, the demand for IC substrates will continue to be strong.

Due to delayed product launches, demand for mobile devices shifted into the third quarter of the financial year; the usual seasonality is expected for the fourth quarter.

After bottoming out, the Automotive segment shows a slightly positive trend.

The Industrial segment will remain at the level of the previous year.

Slight growth is expected for medical applications for the full year.

Operationally, AT&S will concentrate on optimally utilising existing and building new capacities, especially for IC substrates and module printed circuit boards in Chongqing in the current year, and above all continue to drive the expansion of its business performance.

The strong results in the first half of the year, the good order situation in the third quarter of the financial year, the successful start-up of the additional capacity in Chongqing I and the excellent market positioning reassure the Management Board in giving an outlook for the year despite the uncertainties in the global markets. Assuming that there is no massive negative impact on the relevant key markets, the production sites and the supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Management Board expects a significant boost for the financial year 2020/21 with revenue growth of roughly 15% and an EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 22%.

Investment activities in the financial year 2020/21

"The capacity expansion in Chongqing strengthens our global market position for IC substrates and modules; therefore we continue to drive our investment projects. They are the basis for the company's further growth," CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer comments on the current investment programme. In line with spending discipline, a reduced budget of up to EUR 80 million is planned for basic investments (maintenance and technology upgrades) depending on the market development. As part of the strategic projects, the management plans investments totalling up to EUR 410 million for the financial year 2020/21 - depending on the progress of projects - plus EUR 30 million due to period shifts between the financial years.

