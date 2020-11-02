Alle
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Fluidtime Data Services (“Fluidtime”).

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration

Vienna - As per November 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom sold its 75.5 interest in Fluidtime (Austria) to this company's management. In the future, both companies will pursue separate strategies. However, joint customers will be served based on a sales partnership. This enables Kapsch TrafficCom and Fluidtime to continue offering innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions in combination with traffic management solutions.

After the full acquisition of tolltickets (Germany) as per October 1, 2020, this current transaction is a further step taken by Kapsch TrafficCom to focus on strategic business areas.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press Contacts:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner
Public Relations
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1705
markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

