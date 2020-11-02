EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Fluidtime Data Services (“Fluidtime”).

Vienna - As per November 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom sold its 75.5 interest in Fluidtime (Austria) to this company's management. In the future, both companies will pursue separate strategies. However, joint customers will be served based on a sales partnership. This enables Kapsch TrafficCom and Fluidtime to continue offering innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions in combination with traffic management solutions.

After the full acquisition of tolltickets (Germany) as per October 1, 2020, this current transaction is a further step taken by Kapsch TrafficCom to focus on strategic business areas.

