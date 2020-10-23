EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 23.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
18.80 225
18.82 1051
18.84 66
18.84 3624
18.84 34
18.82 224
18.82 321
18.82 44
18.82 396
18.84 79
18.84 117
18.84 2019
18.78 500
18.78 834
18.78 166
18.78 500
18.78 5
18.78 495
18.74 72
18.74 48
18.74 23
18.74 357
18.74 19
18.74 23
18.74 24
18.74 19
18.74 18
18.74 22
18.74 77
18.74 19
18.74 279
18.74 3
18.74 247
18.74 50
18.70 500
18.70 180
18.70 320
18.70 180
18.70 320
18.70 500
18.66 500
18.66 500
18.62 500
18.62 221
18.62 43
18.62 200
18.62 36
18.58 500
18.58 500
18.54 500
18.54 52
18.54 448
18.50 330
18.50 33
18.50 137
18.50 31
18.50 244
18.50 225
18.46 80
18.46 256
18.46 164
18.46 500
18.42 153
18.42 347
18.42 347
18.42 153
18.38 201
18.40 3799
total volume: 25000
total price: 466526.26
average price: 18.6610504
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
