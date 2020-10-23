EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 23.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

18.80 225

18.82 1051

18.84 66

18.84 3624

18.84 34

18.82 224

18.82 321

18.82 44

18.82 396

18.84 79

18.84 117

18.84 2019

18.78 500

18.78 834

18.78 166

18.78 500

18.78 5

18.78 495

18.74 72

18.74 48

18.74 23

18.74 357

18.74 19

18.74 23

18.74 24

18.74 19

18.74 18

18.74 22

18.74 77

18.74 19

18.74 279

18.74 3

18.74 247

18.74 50

18.70 500

18.70 180

18.70 320

18.70 180

18.70 320

18.70 500

18.66 500

18.66 500

18.62 500

18.62 221

18.62 43

18.62 200

18.62 36

18.58 500

18.58 500

18.54 500

18.54 52

18.54 448

18.50 330

18.50 33

18.50 137

18.50 31

18.50 244

18.50 225

18.46 80

18.46 256

18.46 164

18.46 500

18.42 153

18.42 347

18.42 347

18.42 153

18.38 201

18.40 3799

total volume: 25000

total price: 466526.26

average price: 18.6610504

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: ATX, VÖNIX, WBI

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com