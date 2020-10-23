EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 22.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

18.36 930

18.36 370

18.36 113

18.36 1587

18.30 150

18.30 350

18.30 480

18.30 20

18.30 480

18.30 20

18.30 28

18.30 472

18.28 82

18.28 183

18.28 153

18.28 82

18.28 152

18.28 7

18.28 168

18.28 168

18.28 5

18.28 500

18.28 85

18.28 91

18.28 79

18.28 88

18.28 91

18.28 36

18.28 30

18.22 138

18.22 131

18.38 254

18.38 246

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 6

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 7

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 6

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 97

18.38 148

18.38 57

18.38 27

18.38 473

18.38 27

18.38 10

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 258

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 3

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 22

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 2

18.38 60

18.38 16

18.38 42

18.38 1731

18.36 500

18.36 2500

18.36 500

18.36 2136

18.36 364

18.36 500

18.36 2500

18.36 500

18.36 2500

18.36 500

18.36 654

18.36 122

18.36 224

18.36 83

18.36 327

18.36 90

18.36 284

18.42 1546

18.42 1116

18.42 7054

total volume: 35000

total price: 642939.92

average price: 18.36971200

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

