EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 22.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
18.36 930
18.36 370
18.36 113
18.36 1587
18.30 150
18.30 350
18.30 480
18.30 20
18.30 480
18.30 20
18.30 28
18.30 472
18.28 82
18.28 183
18.28 153
18.28 82
18.28 152
18.28 7
18.28 168
18.28 168
18.28 5
18.28 500
18.28 85
18.28 91
18.28 79
18.28 88
18.28 91
18.28 36
18.28 30
18.22 138
18.22 131
18.38 254
18.38 246
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 6
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 7
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 6
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 97
18.38 148
18.38 57
18.38 27
18.38 473
18.38 27
18.38 10
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 258
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 3
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 22
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 2
18.38 60
18.38 16
18.38 42
18.38 1731
18.36 500
18.36 2500
18.36 500
18.36 2136
18.36 364
18.36 500
18.36 2500
18.36 500
18.36 2500
18.36 500
18.36 654
18.36 122
18.36 224
18.36 83
18.36 327
18.36 90
18.36 284
18.42 1546
18.42 1116
18.42 7054
total volume: 35000
total price: 642939.92
average price: 18.36971200
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom
