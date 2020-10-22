EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces change in employee representatives on the Supervisory Board

- ams (SIX: AMS), a

leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the works council of ams has newly delegated Sabine Radesey and Günter Kneffel as employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of ams. In this context employee representative Bianca Stotz has been replaced. The Supervisory Board of ams would like to thank the former employee representative for her appreciated service. The new members will exercise their duties at tomorrow's Supervisory Board meeting.

