EANS-News: Wienerberger Group takes the lead in electrical installation market

Vienna - October 22, 2020

Wienerberger as the new European number one for electro pipes

Selected acquisitions and investments in the future as main drivers for growth

"Preflex-Spider"- Wienerberger's first prefabricated electro solution successfully launched

Value-creating acquisitions in recent years and product innovations made Wienerberger to Europe's number one in the market for electro pipes. Three years after the acquisition of the Belgian Preflex Group in 2017 and electro accessories producer Reddy in 2019 Wienerberger thereby took a further successful step forward on becoming the leading provider for smart pipe solutions.

Investments into the future

Over the last three years, Wienerberger has automated and expanded the production capacity by more than 50% for prewired pipes. In doing so, Wienerberger has secured the condition to benefit from the increased market needs in Western and Northern European markets, while at the same time moved closer to the customers.

"If you want to go big, you have to think big", explains Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG. "We had observed the growing trend for pre-wired solutions in the Nordics and witnessed the Netherlands' reaction to the - at the time - still new solution. We knew that by combining our offerings we would be able to tap into new markets and immediately started preparing for an increase in demand and geared up for growth."

Acquisitions already bearing fruit

The recent acquisitions have been a clear step in the execution of Wienerberger's strategy to expand the value within the house and further increase the profitability with higher margin solutions. Now, even closer to the customers and with a completed portfolio on hand, Wienerberger is taking the next step for organic growth in the business unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions. The company has not only become a one-stop-shop supplier but has jumped into the driver's seat of a newly established segment for prefabricated electro solutions.

Global novelty Preflex Spider

Lateral cooperation across the highly specialized production centers has resulted in the groundbreaking development of a market novelty, a prefabricated solution called Preflex Spider. It provides a complete pre-wired system that has already been cut and assembled to the client's digital electro plan. The advantages for installers are obvious: more time and cost savings (up to 80% faster installation), elimination of potential installation errors (fully digital and automatized assembly system) and increase in safety (rigid testing at the production site). With this unique solution Wienerberger is creating more value for its customers and at the same time tackling the challenges of lack of skilled labour.

Strong development in 2020 and positive outlook

With a comprehensive portfolio, combined expertise and investments into innovation, efficiency and capacity expansion, the business unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions has significantly increased its success in sales throughout the course of 2020 despite the difficult environment with Covid-19. Since the recent launch of Preflex Spider, already hundreds of these prefabricated solutions have been installed in large construction projects. The demand from installers and housebuilders is consistently growing.

"We are looking into a very bright future in our electro segment. With an increase in prefabricated housing, terraced houses and apartment buildings, the market potential for Preflex Spider is massive. We will use our economies of scale to roll out this new solution to further markets of the Wienerberger Group and increase our higher-margin inhouse solutions offering", concludes Heimo Scheuch.

Watch our video of the prefabricated solution called "Preflex Spider" on our website: www.wienerberger.com/en [https://www.wienerberger.com/en/press/press-releases/20201022-wienerberger-group-takes-the-lead-in-electrical-installation-market.html]

Wienerberger Piping Solutions (WPS)

Wienerberger Piping Solutions (WPS) ranks amongst the leading European suppliers of innovative solutions in the pipe industry. In this business Wienerberger is rapidly transforming from a product to a system supplier to the building industry. Smart solutions for water and energy management also make it a strategic partner for its infrastructure customers. WPS is focusing on the development of a high-quality product portfolio and full system solutions. This move, coupled with an orientation to service excellence, is a strong platform for further growth, which will be augmented by selective regional acquisitions

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:/ / wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

