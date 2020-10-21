EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

City: New York City

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.10.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 4.35 % | 0.00 % | 4.35 % | 115 187 982 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 4.13 % | 0.00 % | 4.13 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000831706 | 0| 5 013 207| 0.00 %| 4.35 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 5 013 207 | 4.35 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | | other | | | No. | Name |controlled | Shares held | instruments |Total of both| | | | by No. |directly (%) |held directly| (%) | | | | | | (%) | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Teachers | | | | | | |Insurance and| | | | | | 1 |Annuity | | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Association | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 2 |Nuveen, LLC | 1 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | 3 |Management, | 2 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |LLC | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | | 4 |Management, | 3 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |LLC | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |College | | | | | | 5 |Retirement | 4 | 4.21 %| 0.00 %| 4.21 %| | |Equities Fund| | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Nuveen | | | | | | 6 |Finance, LLC | 2 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Teachers | | | | | | 7 |Advisers, LLC| 6 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | 8 |International| 7 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Equity Fund | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Life | | | | | | 9 |International| 7 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Equity Fund | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF Qnt| | | | | | |Intl Small- | | | | | | 10 |Cap Equity | 7 | 0.14 %| 0.00 %| 0.14 %| | |Fund | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The voting rights of the 4.854.207 shares (4.21 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.854.207 shares (4.21 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018. Immediately before the trade on 16 October 2020 (which is hereby notified) the voting rights directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund and attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC were 3.99% and that is why this notification is made (as the voting rights have reached and exceeded 4%, namely from 3.99% to 4.21%).

The voting rights of the 159.000 shares (0.14 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 159.000 shares (0.14 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (4.13 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 19 October 2020.

Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

