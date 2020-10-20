EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

City: New York City

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.10.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 4.13 % | 0.00 % | 4.13 % | 115 187 982 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 3.96 % | 0.00 % | 3.96 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000831706 | 0| 4 756 099| 0.00 %| 4.13 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 4 756 099 | 4.13 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | | other | | | No. | Name |controlled | Shares held | instruments |Total of both| | | | by No. |directly (%) |held directly| (%) | | | | | | (%) | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Teachers | | | | | | |Insurance and| | | | | | 1 |Annuity | | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Association | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 2 |Nuveen, LLC | 1 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | 3 |Management, | 2 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |LLC | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | | 4 |Management, | 3 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |LLC | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |College | | | | | | 5 |Retirement | 4 | 3.99 %| 0.00 %| 3.99 %| | |Equities Fund| | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Nuveen | | | | | | 6 |Finance, LLC | 2 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Teachers | | | | | | 7 |Advisers, LLC| 6 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | 8 |International| 7 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Equity Fund | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Life | | | | | | 9 |International| 7 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Equity Fund | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |TIAA-CREF Qnt| | | | | | |Intl Small- | | | | | | 10 |Cap Equity | 7 | 0.14 %| 0.00 %| 0.14 %| | |Fund | | | | | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The voting rights of the 4.597.099 shares (3.99 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.597.099 shares (3.99 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting rights of the 159.000 shares (0.14 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 159.000 shares (0.14 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (3.96 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 13 January 2020.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com