EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 19.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

18.96 325

18.96 175

19.06 2051

19.06 49

18.96 282

18.98 245

19.02 111

19.04 117

19.04 111

19.06 111

19.06 117

19.06 2051

18.98 240

18.98 15

18.96 218

18.96 567

18.96 336

18.96 44

18.96 17

18.96 36

18.94 8

18.94 39

18.94 453

18.94 99

18.94 265

18.94 516

18.94 100

18.94 20

18.92 500

18.92 271

18.92 229

18.92 336

18.92 164

18.92 500

18.90 234

18.90 207

18.90 6

18.94 87

18.94 111

18.96 2000

18.96 117

18.90 553

18.86 1000

18.84 595

18.84 24

18.88 332

18.88 635

18.92 294

18.92 87

18.84 381

18.84 250

18.84 250

18.84 250

18.84 101

18.84 3

18.84 146

18.80 100

18.80 150

18.80 128

18.80 122

18.80 247

18.80 3

18.80 115

18.80 135

18.76 369

18.76 131

18.76 500

18.76 500

18.80 111

18.82 117

18.82 117

18.82 108

18.82 2047

18.74 16

18.74 6

18.74 1

18.72 2000

18.72 1000

18.72 421

18.72 1757

18.72 418

18.72 924

18.72 1076

total volume: 31000

total price: 584985.92

average price: 18.87051354838710

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

