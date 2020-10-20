EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 19.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
18.96 325
18.96 175
19.06 2051
19.06 49
18.96 282
18.98 245
19.02 111
19.04 117
19.04 111
19.06 111
19.06 117
19.06 2051
18.98 240
18.98 15
18.96 218
18.96 567
18.96 336
18.96 44
18.96 17
18.96 36
18.94 8
18.94 39
18.94 453
18.94 99
18.94 265
18.94 516
18.94 100
18.94 20
18.92 500
18.92 271
18.92 229
18.92 336
18.92 164
18.92 500
18.90 234
18.90 207
18.90 6
18.94 87
18.94 111
18.96 2000
18.96 117
18.90 553
18.86 1000
18.84 595
18.84 24
18.88 332
18.88 635
18.92 294
18.92 87
18.84 381
18.84 250
18.84 250
18.84 250
18.84 101
18.84 3
18.84 146
18.80 100
18.80 150
18.80 128
18.80 122
18.80 247
18.80 3
18.80 115
18.80 135
18.76 369
18.76 131
18.76 500
18.76 500
18.80 111
18.82 117
18.82 117
18.82 108
18.82 2047
18.74 16
18.74 6
18.74 1
18.72 2000
18.72 1000
18.72 421
18.72 1757
18.72 418
18.72 924
18.72 1076
total volume: 31000
total price: 584985.92
average price: 18.87051354838710
