EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S appoints Simone Faath as CFO - IMAGE

With the appointment of Simone Faath as CFO, the AT&S Management Board is now complete again.

Leoben - The Supervisory Board of AT&S has appointed Simone Faath (54) for three years to the Management Board of AT&S as CFO with effect from 1 November 2020. She will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit and Compliance. Simone Faath has a degree in economics and most recently worked for the US medical technology company Hillrom, where she was responsible for the Surgical Solutions Division in her role as Vice President Finance and contributed significantly to the successful integration of Trumpf Medizin Systeme. Her career began at Siemens AG in Munich, where she held different commercial positions. Subsequently she took on several commercial management positions at Sachtler, SAP and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Simone Faath studied economics at Heidelberg University.

"We are delighted that we have been able to win Ms Faath, a highly competent and experienced financial expert, for AT&S. Together, we will continue to successfully pursue the growth course of the company," says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AT&S. "I am pleased that with Simone Faath we will now have a CFO on the Management Board again who has enormous commercial experience from her work in numerous renowned technology companies," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.

With the appointment of Simone Faath, the four-member Management Board of AT&S is complete again and now consists of CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer, CTO Heinz Moitzi, COO Ingolf Schröder and CFO Simone Faath. Following the resignation of Monika Stoisser-Göhring from the Management Board in spring 2020, CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer had taken over responsibility for the Group's financial matters on an interim basis in the past months.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - First choice for advanced applications

AT&S is a leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). The company had roughly 10,000 employees in the financial year 2019/20. For further information please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/]

