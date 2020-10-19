EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 16.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.18 117

19.18 297

19.18 3

19.18 117

19.18 21

19.20 110

19.20 1985

19.10 350

19.10 54

19.10 296

19.10 61

19.10 239

19.06 500

19.06 500

19.02 500

19.02 457

19.02 43

18.98 500

18.98 500

18.94 500

18.94 73

18.94 57

18.94 370

18.90 187

18.98 246

18.98 343

19.06 574

19.06 1000

18.96 268

18.96 232

18.96 500

18.96 144

18.96 158

18.96 623

18.96 1

18.96 274

18.92 195

18.92 305

18.92 500

18.92 166

18.92 290

18.92 44

18.92 222

18.92 278

18.86 327

18.86 173

18.86 207

18.86 293

18.82 274

18.88 27

18.88 134

18.88 339

18.88 226

18.88 111

18.88 130

18.88 59

18.88 121

18.88 213

18.88 49

18.88 117

18.88 175

18.88 117

18.88 208

18.96 2000

18.96 100

18.96 10

18.96 206

18.96 115

18.98 118

18.98 51

18.84 164

18.84 115

18.90 50

18.92 36

18.92 464

18.92 2571

18.90 500

18.90 440

18.90 60

18.90 45

18.90 45

18.90 66

18.90 204

18.90 30

18.90 110

18.86 196

18.86 304

18.86 19

18.86 27

18.86 107

18.86 246

18.86 101

18.82 72

18.86 42

18.86 9886

18.86 606

18.86 394

total volume: 37000

total price: 700773.60

average price: 18.93982702702700

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com