EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C KB Holding GmbH, FN 470503t (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Peter Edelmann
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: Indirect transfer of shares by way of demerging the interest in B&C AMAG Holding GmbH from B&C Industrieholding GmbH as the transferring company to B&C KB Holding GmbH as the acquiring company.
date: 14.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
0 17,632,001
total volume: 17,632,001
total price: 0
average price: 0
