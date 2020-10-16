EANS-Voting Rights: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 15 October 2020 Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: B&C Privatstiftung

City: Wien

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Semperit Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.10.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 54.18 % | 0.00 % | 54.18 % | 20 573 434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 54.18 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000785555_|_______________|_____11_145_917|_______________|_________54.18_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________11_145_917___________|____________54.18_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |__________|______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |____1_____|B&C_Privatstiftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich| 1 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B&C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |____4_____|B&C_Holding_GmbH______|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B&C | | | | | | 5 |Beteiligungsmanagement| 4 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 6 |Austrowaren | 5 | | | | |__________|HandelsgmbH___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |B&C Kratos Holding | 6 | 4.18 %| | 4.18 %| |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |____8_____|B&C_KB_Holding_GmbH___|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| | 9 |B&C Semperit Holding | 8 | 50.00 %| | 50.00 %| |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other Comments:

[Courtesy translation into English from German original:]

In total 11,145,917 voting rights (approximately 54.18% of share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung via its indirect subsidiary companies B&C Semperit Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH in accordance with section 133 pt. 4 BörseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) 2018.

In the course of an intragroup demerger for absorption, the investment in B&C Semperit Holding GmbH was spun off to B&C KB Holding GmbH (formerly: B&C LAG Holding GmbH). Due to this demerger, the chain of controlled companies changed with regard to the 10,286,718 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 50.00% of the share capital and the voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding directly held by B&C Semperit Holding GmbH. Vienna, 15 October 2020

