EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 15.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.66 44

19.66 123

19.66 219

19.66 85

19.66 29

19.66 71

19.66 429

19.66 78

19.66 42

19.66 29

19.66 26

19.66 22

19.66 36

19.66 267

19.66 51

19.66 218

19.66 40

19.66 31

19.66 29

19.66 131

19.52 51

19.52 10

19.52 319

19.52 100

19.52 20

19.52 21

19.52 479

19.52 67

19.52 64

19.52 369

19.52 196

19.52 207

19.52 2

19.52 95

19.42 500

19.42 500

19.42 123

19.42 435

19.42 65

19.42 235

19.42 47

19.42 47

19.42 171

19.42 3

19.42 3

19.42 312

19.42 58

19.42 124

19.42 300

19.42 200

19.42 300

19.42 200

19.42 240

19.42 42

19.42 30

19.42 30

19.42 35

19.32 500

19.32 400

19.32 50

19.32 50

19.32 11

19.32 313

19.32 176

19.32 145

19.32 2

19.32 1

19.32 352

19.32 314

19.32 80

19.32 106

19.32 1

19.32 24

19.32 76

19.32 11

19.32 342

19.32 46

19.32 74

19.32 266

19.32 105

19.32 10

19.32 45

19.32 199

19.32 301

19.32 100

19.32 273

19.32 127

19.32 121

19.32 276

19.32 103

19.32 2

19.32 498

19.32 103

19.32 37

19.32 360

19.32 266

19.32 234

19.32 100

19.32 26

19.32 91

19.32 34

19.32 100

19.32 149

19.32 52

19.32 93

19.32 249

19.32 70

19.32 181

19.32 120

19.32 94

19.32 2

19.32 284

19.32 85

19.32 415

19.32 100

19.32 400

19.32 13

19.32 300

19.32 15

19.32 84

19.32 88

19.32 300

19.32 69

19.32 131

19.32 102

19.32 100

19.32 34

19.32 264

19.32 281

19.32 219

19.32 11

19.32 248

19.32 110

19.32 131

19.32 132

19.32 200

19.32 23

19.34 156

19.34 9

19.34 87

19.34 49

19.34 252

19.34 147

19.34 829

19.34 302

19.34 13

19.34 56

19.34 57

19.34 1751

19.34 292

19.22 26

19.22 300

19.22 97

19.22 77

19.22 98

19.22 108

19.22 294

19.22 135

19.22 104

19.22 261

19.22 500

19.22 725

19.22 252

19.22 23

19.22 9

19.22 49

19.22 303

19.22 139

19.22 155

19.22 345

19.20 500

19.20 31

19.20 469

19.20 531

19.20 104

19.20 331

19.20 34

19.20 223

19.20 274

19.20 3

19.20 14

19.20 121

19.20 67

19.20 167

19.20 35

19.20 96

19.20 65

19.20 64

19.20 82

19.20 39

19.20 17

19.20 82

19.20 83

19.20 30

19.20 38

19.20 82

19.20 30

19.20 18

19.20 3

19.20 307

19.20 43

19.20 17

19.18 1740

19.18 2150

19.18 2711

19.18 2215

19.18 1184

total volume: 42000

total price: 810720.00

average price: 19.3028571428571

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

