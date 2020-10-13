EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 12.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.90 2

19.90 478

19.90 20

19.90 808

19.90 192

19.90 167

19.90 226

19.90 107

19.90 113

19.90 107

19.90 2

19.90 14

19.90 223

19.90 3

19.90 14

19.90 2

19.90 17

19.90 5

19.90 65

19.90 435

19.84 30

19.84 263

19.84 207

19.84 10

19.84 490

19.84 1000

19.84 98

19.84 402

19.84 47

19.84 97

19.90 20

19.92 115

19.94 114

19.94 115

19.94 1992

19.88 1000

19.88 564

19.88 436

total volume: 10000

total price: 198892.50

average price: 19.88925000000000

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: VÖNIX, ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

