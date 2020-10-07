EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 06.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.44 750
19.44 230
19.44 507
19.44 283
19.44 511
19.44 168
19.44 168
19.44 653
19.44 600
19.44 130
19.44 1000
19.44 96
19.44 86
19.44 318
19.44 212
19.44 56
19.44 10
19.44 172
19.44 50
19.44 293
19.44 207
19.44 265
19.44 51
19.44 1184
19.42 71
19.42 427
19.44 204
19.44 1298
19.44 47
19.44 58
19.44 1895
19.44 215
19.44 1785
19.40 1643
19.40 3
19.40 217
19.40 137
19.40 182
19.40 225
19.40 1593
19.44 10
19.44 141
19.44 1463
19.44 386
total volume: 20000
total price: 388630.04
average price: 19.4315020
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
