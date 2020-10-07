EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 06.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.44 750

19.44 230

19.44 507

19.44 283

19.44 511

19.44 168

19.44 168

19.44 653

19.44 600

19.44 130

19.44 1000

19.44 96

19.44 86

19.44 318

19.44 212

19.44 56

19.44 10

19.44 172

19.44 50

19.44 293

19.44 207

19.44 265

19.44 51

19.44 1184

19.42 71

19.42 427

19.44 204

19.44 1298

19.44 47

19.44 58

19.44 1895

19.44 215

19.44 1785

19.40 1643

19.40 3

19.40 217

19.40 137

19.40 182

19.40 225

19.40 1593

19.44 10

19.44 141

19.44 1463

19.44 386

total volume: 20000

total price: 388630.04

average price: 19.4315020

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com