EANS-News: Strabag consortium awarded € 105 million contract for D55 motorway in Czech Republic

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts

Vienna/Prague - The European-based construction group STRABAG, in a consortium with Czech construction company EUROVIA CS, has been awarded the contract to build a new section of the D55 motorway in the Zlín Region. The contract is worth the equivalent of around EUR 105.5 million (approx. CZK 2.85 billion), with STRABAG's share amounting to 50 % of the total. Works on the 8.4 km long Babice-Staré Mesto section will last 42 months.

"When fully completed, the D55 motorway will be the most important transport corridor connecting the Czech business centres of Olomouc, Zlín and Breclav. We are pleased to be contributing our extensive transportation infrastructure experience to the further expansion of an efficient Czech motorway network," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

Challenging construction project with 18 bridges

The construction project comprises a total of 8.48 km of asphalt concrete roadway, 18 bridge structures (including two railway bridges), six retaining walls with a total length of around 1,800 m, two noise barriers with a length of around 2,000 m and 28 water management structures.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10581197/1/STRABAG_CZ_Autobahn_Babice_StareMesto_Okt20_e.pdf

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

STRABAG SE
Marianne Jakl
Head of Communications – Austria
Tel. +43 1 22422-1174
marianne.jakl@strabag.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | CNE0001

