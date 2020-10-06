EANS-News: Management Board mandate of Andreas Ockel extended until 2025 - IMAGE

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel/Company Information

Ried im Innkreis - The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has reappointed Andreas Ockel as COO (Chief Operating Officer) for a period of five years. "Andreas Ockel has, since his appointment in 2017, continuously contributed to the development of the Group in accordance with his areas of responsibility. I am pleased, that Andreas Ockel will be available for a further five years and will take on the operational challenges of the coming years," said Pang Zhen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG, commenting on the reappointment.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Pictures with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/3124/5/10580187/facc_20171116_011.jpg

issuer: FACC AG

Fischerstraße 9

A-4910 Ried im Innkreis

phone: +43/59/616-0

FAX: +43/59/616-81000

mail: office @ facc.com

WWW: www.facc.com

ISIN: AT00000FACC2

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Relations:

Manuel Taverne

Director Investor Relations

Mobil: 0664/801192819

E-Mail: m.taverne @ facc.com