EANS-News: Management Board mandate of Andreas Ockel extended until 2025 - IMAGE
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel/Company Information
Ried im Innkreis - The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has reappointed Andreas Ockel as COO (Chief Operating Officer) for a period of five years. "Andreas Ockel has, since his appointment in 2017, continuously contributed to the development of the Group in accordance with his areas of responsibility. I am pleased, that Andreas Ockel will be available for a further five years and will take on the operational challenges of the coming years," said Pang Zhen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG, commenting on the reappointment.
end of announcement euro adhoc
Pictures with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/3124/5/10580187/facc_20171116_011.jpg
issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor Relations:
Manuel Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com