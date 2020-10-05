EANS-Other capital market information: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art 2 para 2 and 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Jersey, 5 October 2020 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext:

ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that in the period from 28 September 2020 to 2 October 2020, it has acquired a total of 11,626 shares under the share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2020 in accordance with Art 2 para 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/ 1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | Total number of | Weighted average |Aggregated volume | | Date |repurchased shares | price (EUR) | (EUR) | |___________________|_____(number)______|__________________|__________________| | Trading Venue | | | | |XWBO (Vienna Stock | | | | |_____Exchange)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________| |____28.09.2020_____|______10,241_______|_______2.25_______|______22,992______| | Trading Venue | | | | | XAMS (Euronext | | | | |____Amsterdam)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________| |____28.09.2020_____|_______1,385_______|_______2.25_______|______3,116_______|

The total number of shares repurchased since 17 March 2020 amounts to 643,197 shares. Detailed information on the individual transactions of the share buyback programme are published in accordance with Art 2 para 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/ sharebuy.aspx. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by Atrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium @ fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 808,100 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

