EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the largest pumped storage plant in India

Graz - October 5, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a contract from Greenko Energy Private Limited, an independent Indian power producer, for the supply of electro-mechanical equipment for the 1,200-MW Pinnapuram pumped storage plant. Located in the Kumool district of Andhra Pradesh state in India, the hydropower plant will be part of the first integrated renewable energy storage project combining electrical energy production based on photovoltaic solar, wind, and pumped storage. Once commissioned, Pinnapuram will be the largest pumped storage scheme in India. Commissioning of the first units is expected by 2023.

The contract includes design, manufacture, supply, transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of four 240-MW units, two 120-MW reversible pump units, main inlet valves, and associated auxiliaries.

This order not only confirms once again ANDRITZ's strong position in the Indian hydro market, but also for pumped storage technology, which plays an important role in providing grid stability to cope with volatile solar and wind power supplies.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

