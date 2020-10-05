EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 02.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

18.92 300

18.92 300

18.92 300

18.92 161

18.92 139

18.92 110

18.92 190

19.02 300

19.02 163

19.02 137

19.02 261

19.08 300

19.10 116

19.12 92

19.12 2051

19.12 80

19.02 1

19.02 39

19.02 18

19.08 206

19.08 94

19.08 116

19.08 2

19.08 182

19.08 300

19.08 459

19.08 120

19.08 21

19.08 442

19.04 300

19.04 100

19.04 30

19.04 30

19.04 20

19.04 20

19.04 100

19.04 159

19.04 141

19.04 127

19.04 47

19.04 126

19.04 56

19.04 98

19.04 90

19.04 56

19.00 94

19.00 306

19.00 400

19.00 400

19.00 300

18.98 149

18.98 351

18.98 587

18.98 262

18.98 151

18.94 45

18.94 272

19.02 438

19.02 62

19.02 79

19.02 7

19.02 395

19.02 19

19.02 86

19.02 395

19.02 19

19.08 28

19.08 5

19.08 6

19.08 4

19.08 1

19.08 2

19.08 1

19.16 1520

19.16 480

19.16 514

19.16 486

19.16 306

19.16 330

total volume: 17000

total price: 323982.60

average price: 19.05780000000000

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com