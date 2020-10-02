EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 01.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.06 200
19.06 300
19.06 500
19.06 317
19.06 15
19.06 53
19.06 9
19.06 91
19.06 7
19.06 2
19.06 6
19.06 500
19.04 500
19.04 1500
19.14 3800
19.14 88
19.14 112
19.06 49
19.06 451
19.06 52
19.06 448
19.06 3
19.06 497
19.06 20
19.06 1
19.06 300
19.06 179
19.02 500
19.02 264
19.02 236
19.02 500
19.02 264
19.02 44
19.02 192
19.02 500
19.02 500
19.02 73
19.02 427
19.02 73
19.02 427
19.02 1
19.02 499
19.02 325
19.02 175
19.02 30
19.02 13
19.02 289
19.02 67
19.02 39
19.02 62
19.02 39
19.02 461
19.00 110
19.00 234
19.00 156
19.00 36
19.00 44
19.00 253
19.08 549
19.08 1451
19.08 950
19.08 65
19.08 152
total volume: 20000
total price: 381253.36
average price: 19.0626680
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com