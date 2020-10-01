EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.18 125
19.18 275
19.18 42
19.18 5
19.18 73
19.28 500
19.30 400
19.30 38
19.30 60
19.30 38
19.30 43
19.30 48
19.30 3
19.30 170
19.30 231
19.30 62
19.30 139
19.30 174
19.30 13
19.30 12
19.30 26
19.30 374
19.30 75
19.30 94
19.28 141
19.28 259
19.28 264
19.28 57
19.28 45
19.28 34
19.28 700
19.26 400
19.26 1100
19.24 400
19.24 580
19.22 400
19.22 1100
19.22 58
19.22 93
19.22 264
19.22 1085
19.14 264
19.14 236
19.14 10
19.16 500
19.18 1000
19.16 96
19.16 19
19.16 87
19.16 30
19.16 108
19.16 33
19.16 38
19.16 89
19.16 500
19.14 490
19.12 28
19.12 28
19.12 31
19.12 20
19.12 11
19.12 328
19.12 54
19.12 30
19.12 5
19.16 49
19.16 189
19.16 62
19.16 55
19.16 145
19.16 396
19.16 58
19.16 46
19.16 54
19.16 446
19.16 423
19.16 15
19.16 83
19.16 68
19.16 197
19.16 33
19.16 19
19.16 22
19.16 140
19.12 45
19.12 32
19.12 21
19.12 11
19.12 330
19.12 26
19.10 36
19.10 22
19.10 1
19.10 339
19.10 36
19.10 23
19.10 323
19.10 30
19.10 12
19.10 178
19.08 17
19.08 56
19.08 40
19.08 43
19.08 23
19.08 13
19.08 323
19.08 41
19.08 7
19.08 120
19.08 67
19.08 56
19.08 35
19.08 12
19.08 147
19.06 48
19.06 7
19.06 61
19.06 384
19.06 168
19.06 36
19.06 14
19.06 102
19.06 50
19.06 2
19.06 44
19.06 46
19.06 7
19.06 17
19.06 14
19.06 164
19.06 52
19.06 11
19.06 5
19.06 5
19.06 35
19.06 18
19.06 210
19.04 104
19.04 66
19.04 33
19.04 15
19.04 200
19.04 7
19.04 46
19.04 7
19.04 42
19.04 56
19.04 424
18.98 2173
18.98 439
18.98 3000
18.98 2174
18.98 826
18.98 2500
18.98 2051
18.98 337
total volume: 35000
total price: 668658.80
average price: 19.10453714285710
