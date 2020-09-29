EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 28.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.16 100
19.18 1900
19.18 200
19.20 451
19.20 349
19.20 72
19.20 100
19.20 1500
19.20 28
19.20 1406
19.20 2
19.20 92
19.20 930
19.20 104
19.20 384
19.20 82
19.20 1294
19.20 206
19.34 123
19.34 24
19.34 85
19.36 123
19.36 2045
19.38 387
19.38 90
19.38 102
19.38 103
19.38 118
19.30 800
19.30 300
19.30 104
19.30 296
19.26 156
19.26 99
19.26 100
19.28 65
19.28 2
19.28 22
19.28 492
19.28 19
19.26 148
19.26 60
19.36 124
19.36 51
19.36 133
19.36 74
19.38 115
19.38 1440
19.40 1000
19.40 351
19.40 149
19.40 1000
19.40 61
19.40 503
19.40 139
19.40 297
19.40 65
19.40 197
19.40 238
19.46 2451
19.46 425
19.46 124
19.46 1761
19.46 1453
19.46 786
total volume: 28000
total price: 541270.16
average price: 19.33107714285710
