EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 28.09.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.16 100

19.18 1900

19.18 200

19.20 451

19.20 349

19.20 72

19.20 100

19.20 1500

19.20 28

19.20 1406

19.20 2

19.20 92

19.20 930

19.20 104

19.20 384

19.20 82

19.20 1294

19.20 206

19.34 123

19.34 24

19.34 85

19.36 123

19.36 2045

19.38 387

19.38 90

19.38 102

19.38 103

19.38 118

19.30 800

19.30 300

19.30 104

19.30 296

19.26 156

19.26 99

19.26 100

19.28 65

19.28 2

19.28 22

19.28 492

19.28 19

19.26 148

19.26 60

19.36 124

19.36 51

19.36 133

19.36 74

19.38 115

19.38 1440

19.40 1000

19.40 351

19.40 149

19.40 1000

19.40 61

19.40 503

19.40 139

19.40 297

19.40 65

19.40 197

19.40 238

19.46 2451

19.46 425

19.46 124

19.46 1761

19.46 1453

19.46 786

total volume: 28000

total price: 541270.16

average price: 19.33107714285710

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com