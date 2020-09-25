EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Semperit further increases forecast for annual result of 2020

Earnings Forecast

25.09.2020

Vienna, Austria - 25 September 2020 - Semperit AG Holding published an ad hoc release on 3 July of this year announcing an outlook with earnings significantly above those of the previous year. The earnings forecast will now be increased again.

In addition to the positive effects from the medical business for the foreseeable future, the Industrial Sector has now also slightly recovered compared with earlier assumptions regarding the effects of the global recession and the developments surrounding the corona pandemic. Against this background and based on current figures, EBITDA of the Semperit Group for the full year is expected to range between EUR 165.0 and 200.0 million, thus exceeding the previous year's value (2019: EUR 67.8 million) more clearly than assumed in July. Accordingly, EBIT of the Semperit Group for the full year 2020 will be between EUR 195.0 and 230.0 million (forecast in July 2020: EUR 110.0 to 160.0 million; EBIT 2019: EUR -16.5 million). The earnings forecast depends, in particular, on the further development of the price level for medical protective gloves and the sufficient availability of raw materials for their production.

The strategic landmark decision made in January to transform the Semperit Group into an industrial rubber specialist is still valid. However, in view of the extremely positive earnings contributions that the glove business is currently making in the context of the pandemic-related exceptional economic situation, Semperit will probably continue to run the medical division for at least nine more months before actively working on the decided separation from the medical business again.

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

