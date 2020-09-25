EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying

type: acquisition

date: 24.09.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Not via a trading place

currency: Euro

price volume

13.2134 119,851

13.1063 85,507

13.1797 17,327

total volume: 222,685

total price: 2,932,684.25

average price: 13.1697

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:

- Tenor: up to 3 years

- Exercise terms: weekly

- Average exercise price of the options: € 13.3118

- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the Options: € 25.7094

The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements is excluded.

Date of transactions:

- 22.09.2020: 119,851 pieces

- 23.09.2020: 85,507 pieces

- 24.09.2020: 17,327 pieces

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

