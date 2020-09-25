Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
type: acquisition
date: 24.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro

price volume
13.2134 119,851
13.1063 85,507
13.1797 17,327

total volume: 222,685
total price: 2,932,684.25
average price: 13.1697

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:
- Tenor: up to 3 years
- Exercise terms: weekly
- Average exercise price of the options: € 13.3118
- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the Options: € 25.7094
The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements is excluded.

Date of transactions:
- 22.09.2020: 119,851 pieces
- 23.09.2020: 85,507 pieces
- 24.09.2020: 17,327 pieces

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Mit...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: