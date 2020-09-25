EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
type: acquisition
date: 24.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro
price volume
13.2134 119,851
13.1063 85,507
13.1797 17,327
total volume: 222,685
total price: 2,932,684.25
average price: 13.1697
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:
- Tenor: up to 3 years
- Exercise terms: weekly
- Average exercise price of the options: € 13.3118
- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the Options: € 25.7094
The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements is excluded.
Date of transactions:
- 22.09.2020: 119,851 pieces
- 23.09.2020: 85,507 pieces
- 24.09.2020: 17,327 pieces
